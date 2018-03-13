Since Wilson Cruz’s role on the 1994 ABC drama My So-Called Life, his has become a prominent voice leading the charge of advocacy for the Latino and LGBTQ community. He continued to take on television, film, and Broadway (you may remember him as Angel in Rent) that shake the status quo. Cruz stopped by the New Hollywood Podcast to chat with us about his career and what he has in the works.

As Ricky, one of the first openly gay characters on the gone-too-soon primetime series, he became a trailblazer when it comes to inclusion and representation on television. He continued to break ground and find success throughout his career. Most recently he was one-half of an onscreen gay couple in the Star Trek: Discovery, the first for the iconic sci-fi franchise. Listen below as he talks about the CBS All Access series (and the possibility of his return), his My So-Called Life legacy and how he hopes to play the great purple one Prince one day.