Ever since Shangela appeared on the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, her infectious charm and battle cry of “Halleloo!” have become popular among Drag Race fans and beyond. After appearing on the sophomore season of the popular reality competition show, she went on and competed again in the third season and more recently in RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars. Shangela has since become a banner name in the drag community and has appeared in many TV shows and films. She sashayed into the New Hollywood Podcast to talk about her fierce career and teach us a thing or two about the drag queen culture.

Even though Shangela (a.k.a. D.J. Pierce) did not win the recent season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars, she still remains a star, having appeared in popular TV shows like Community, Glee, 2 Broke Girls, The Mentalist, and Bones. She has also made her way to the big screen in the Meera Menon-directed indie Farah Goes Bang as well as Bradley Cooper’s forthcoming remake of A Star Is Born starring Lady Gaga. She prides herself on being an entertainer and has crossed over from the world of drag to the world of Hollywood. Listen to the episode below where she spills the tea on her Drag Race journey, talks about which queens to watch in Drag Race season 10, and how she will continue to “werq” until the day is done.