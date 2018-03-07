EXCLUSIVE: Netflix announced today that it has acquired global rights to Daryl Hannah’s feature directorial debut Paradox ahead of its worldwide premiere at SXSW next week on March 15. The whimsical musical tale starring Neil Young + Promise of the Real will stream around the world on Netflix on March 23 along with a limited theatrical release. Paradox‘s soundtrack from Reprise/Warner Bros. will also drop on digital and vinyl on that day.

Billed as a fantasy, a loud poem and a free-spirited tale of music and love, Paradox follows a band of outlaws hiding high up in the Mountains. The “Man in the Black Hat” (Neil Young), the “Particle Kid” (Micah Nelson) and “Jail Time” (Lukas Nelson) pass the hours searching for treasure while they wait for the full moon to lend its magic, bring the music and make the spirits fly. Pic features original music by Young + Promise of the Real.

Hannah wrote and directed Paradox. Her 1993 short The Last Supper won a Jury Prize at the Berlin Film Festival.

“Paradox sprung up spontaneously and unexpectedly, like a peculiar dandelion, popping up between the cracks in the pavement. We were fortunate to find this brief window of opportunity to share the love for the natural world, each other and for the precious seeds of creativity and life. We are all thrilled the film will premiere at SXSW and that Netflix will be sharing it with the world,” said Hannah.

Willie Nelson, Corey McCormick, Anthony LoGerfo, Tato Melgar, Charris Ford and Dulcie Clarkson Ford also star. Pic is produced by Bernard Shakey and Elliott Rabinowitz, edited by Paul Snyder and photographed by Adam CK Vollick.

Hannah is repped by Industry Entertainment and Lawrence M. Kopeikin. Young is a client of ICM.