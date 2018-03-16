Netflix has acquired Bobby Kennedy For President, an original documentary series from Dawn Porter (Gideon’s Army), and RadicalMedia, for premiere next month. The docuseries, which marks the 50th anniversary of Kennedy’s historic 83-day presidential run, will launch globally on Netflix on April 27.

The four-part series, directed by Porter, utilizes rare and never-before-seen archival footage. It includes new interviews with RFK confidantes and staffers, including Harry Belafonte, Rep. John Lewis, Rep. Neil Gallagher, Dolores Huerta, Ambassador William Vanden Heuvel, Paul Schrade, Franklin A. Thomas, William Arnone, Marian Wright Edelman and Peter Edelman. In it, Porter reveals what America gained and what it lost in the life, vision, politics, and enduring legacy of Bobby Kennedy, who was assassinated on June 6, 1968 at age 42.

Bobby Kennedy For President is produced by RadicalMedia, Trilogy Films and LooksFilm for Netflix. Porter executive produces with Laura Michalchyshyn. Dave Sirulnick, Justin Wilkes, and Jon Kamen are executive producers for RadicalMedia. Nestan Behrans and Gunnar Deddio are executive producers for LooksFilm. Ben Cotner, Adam Del Deo and Lisa Nishimura are executive producers for Netflix.