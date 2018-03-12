Netflix has taken rights in key markets to upcoming Lily James romance-drama The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, I have learned. The online titan will release in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Italy, Eastern Europe and SouthEast Asia. Release date hasn’t been set yet but it should be this year, I’m told.

Studiocanal co-financed the film which it will roll out in UK and Aus/NZ in April, France in June and Germany in August. Theatrical roll out will include rest of world where the film has sold out.

Cinderella actress James stars opposite Game Of Thrones star Michiel Huisman. The former plays a writer who forms an unexpected bond with the residents of Guernsey Island, off the coast of England, in the aftermath of World War II when she writes a book about their experiences during the war. Glen Powell, Matthew Goode, Jessica Brown Findlay, Tom Courtenay and Penelope Wilton co-star in the film, which was adapted from the 2008 novel, written by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows, by U.S. writer and filmmaker Don Roos.

Four Weddings And A Funeral helmer Mike Newell directed the movie, which is his first in the director’s chair since 2012 adaptation Great Expectations. It is a co-production of The Mazur/Kaplan Company and red-hot Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri and Best Exotic Marigold Hotel producers Blueprint Pictures. Paula Mazur and Mitchell Kaplan produce for The Mazur/Kaplan Company alongside Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin from Blueprint.