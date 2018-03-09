Netflix is in what is described as “advanced negotiations” to produce a series of shows with former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle.

The proposed deal would see the Obamas produce exclusive content that would be available only on the streaming service. The number of episodes and format has not been decided, and nothing is finalized, according to the story first reported by the New York Times.

The Netflix deal would provide the Obamas with another platform, one that reaches nearly 118 million subscribers around the world. Former President Obama and Michelle Obama already have a strong social media presence.

The Times reports that Barack Obama would not use the platform as a way to counter President Donald Trump or other conservatives. Rather, the Obamas would allegedly focus on inspirational stories.

“President and Mrs. Obama have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire,” Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to the former president, was quoted by the Times. “Throughout their lives, they have lifted up stories of people whose efforts to make a difference are quietly changing the world for the better. As they consider their future personal plans, they continue to explore new ways to help others tell and share their stories.”