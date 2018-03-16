NCAA Tournament opening night led CBS to primetime victory on Thursday. Numbers are subject to greater shuffle due to live nature of broadcast, but early stats have CBS at a 1. demo rating and 5.57 million viewers – spike from last year’s prelim 1.3 and 4.6M viewers.

ABC (1.3, 5.38M) was best of the rest for the primetime night overall. Network’s 8 PM Grey’s Anatomy (1.8, 7.25M) was the top entertainment show of the night in both metrics, followed by NBC’s Will & Grace (1.2, 4.66M) in the demo, but ABC’s Scandal (1.1, 4.86M) in total viewers with its second largest overall crowd this season.

Over on NBC, Superstore (1.0, 3.90M) was its most watched since January 25, AP Bio (0.8, 3.03M) inched up by 1/10th. Will & Grace rose 2/10th compared to last week, and Champions (o.7, 2.99M) clung to 100% of previous week’s debut in demo while growing 11% in total viewers (vs. 2.70M). That’s the biggest Week 1-2 gain in a consistent slot for any freshman Big 4 series this season.

And, basketball competition pushed Fox’s Gotham (0.6, 2.51M) to a series-low demo, but network’s Showtime at the Apollo (0.6, 2.58M) held on to previous week’s demo performance.

CBS topped night, ABC followed. After that, it was NBC (0.8, 3.67M), Fox (0.6, 2.54M), and CW (0.2, 570K).