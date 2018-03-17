CBS dominated Friday with Night 2 of NCAA hoops tournament play; 3-hour coverage scored a 1.2 demo rating and 4.46 million viewers. Early morning stats showed a 10% drop from 8-11 PM in metered market household ratings compared to year ago, but those very early stats are subject to significant adjustments later in day.

Fox’s MasterChef Junior (0.9, 3.39M) topped non-hoops programming among the Big 4 networks in the key 18-49 demographic, while NBC’s Dateline (0.6, 3.84M) fared best in total viewers.

Strong MasterChef Junior maintained that 0.9 in 18-49 for its third telecast of the season, and stayed steady in total viewers (track since its March 2 season premiere: 3.397M, 3.339M, 3.394M). After the cooking competition, Fox’s 9-1-1 repeat (0.6, 2.63M) ticket up 1/10th.

NBC’s dramas took some CBS drama viewers. At 8 PM, NBC clocked its most watched Blindspot (0.6, 3.38M) since January 26, holding steady in the demo. At 9 PM, Taken (0.5, 3.21M) copped a 43%, week to week spike in total viewers to a new season high, while matching its season high, demo-wise.

CW’s 8 PM drama Dynasty (0.1, 680K), however, dropped to a 0.1 demo rating for the first time, though it dodged a series low in total viewers.

ABC series, Once Upon a Time (0.5, 2.55M), Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (0.5, 2.14M), and newsmag 20/20 (0.6, 3.48M) stayed steady in the demo week to week, as did CW’s 9 PM Jane The Virgin (0.2, 620K).

CBS (1.2, 4.46M) finished first for primetime among Big 4. Fox (0.8, 3.01M) with NBC (0.6, 3.84M) scoring second place in overall audience. ABC (0.5, 2.60M) and CW (0.2, 650K) followed.