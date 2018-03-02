NBC News reporter and Today Show anchor Megyn Kelly has scored her second interview with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin. The sit-down was announced today at the beginning of the NBC Nightly News broadcast by Lester Holt.

Kelly’s interview arrives as Putin rattled a sabre about Russia’s nuclear capabilities, warning the West that his country’s new intercontinental ballistic missile can evade any sort of detection and strike anywhere. He was asked by Kelly if his comments would ignite a new Cold War.

“My point of view is the individuals who is said that a new Cold War has started are not really analysts,” Putin replied. :They do propaganda. If you were to speak about arms race, then an arms race began at exactly the time and moment when the US opted out of the anti-ballistic missile treaty.”

Putin claimed to Kelly that the undetectable missile has been tested and “the test was excellent. Some of them still have to be fine tuned and worked on. Others are already available to the troops and already are battle ready.”

The Kelly interview with Putin will continue with clips “in the coming days,” Holt said.

Kelly scored her first interview with Putin last June, a one-on-one that aired as part of the premiere of her Sunday news magazine show, Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly.