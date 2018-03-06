NBC has set pre-summer premiere dates for four of its unscripted competition series.

Season 12 of America’s Got Talent will kick off at 8 PM Tuesday, May 29, followed at 10 PM by the sophomore-season bow of World of Dance. The seventh full season of American Ninja Warrior launches at 8 PM Wednesday, May 30, just ahead of Season 4 of Running Wild with Bear Grylls, which begins its run at 10 PM. ANW then will move to its regular 8-10 PM Monday slot on June 18.

NBC

America’s Got Talent is coming off a six-year ratings high for its Season 11 finale in September. The premiere-date news comes two weeks after the summer veteran was renewed with all four judges — Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel — and first-year host Tyra Banks returning. AGT last year averaged a 3.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 16 million viewers overall in Live+7 for original Tuesday telecasts, according to Nielsen, its most-watched season ever.

It was easily the No. 1 summer show in both measures and provided a strong lead-in to the No. 2 show of the summer, rookie World of Dance. The latter, featuring a judging team of EP Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and host-mentor Jenna Dewan Tatum, averaged a 2.6 rating in 18-49 and 10.1 million viewers.

NBC

Two-time Emmy nominee American Ninja Warrior, with hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila and co-host Kristine Leahy, delivered a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.8 million viewers in L+7 last summer. Running Wild with Bear Grylls averaged a 1.3 demo rating and 4.1 million viewers in 2017. This season’s competitors will include Roger Federer, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lena Headey, Uzo Aduba, Keri Russell, Don Cheadle, Scott Eastwood and World of Dance’s Hough.