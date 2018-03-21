Following NBC’s move to elevate heads of drama and comedy, Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, to Co-Presidents, Scripted Programming in the wake of Jennifer Salke’s exit as entertainment president, Katz and Pakosta have promoted their top lieutenants in the drama and comedy departments.

Cara Dellerson has been upped from SVP to EVP, Drama Programming, NBC Entertainment, while Jeff Meyerson has risen from VP to SVP, Comedy Development.

Since joining NBC in 2015 as SVP of Drama Development, Dellaverson has shepherded several key series, including breakout This Is Us, Timeless, The Brave and the recently launched Good Girls and Rise.

Dellaverson moved to NBC from Lionsgate where she was creatively involved with several high-profile shows, including Emmy-winning Mad Men, Nurse Jackie, Nashville, Manhattan and Orange Is the New Black.

“Cara is an invaluable member of our programming team with incredible creative instincts, fantastic taste in material and strong relationships throughout the industry,” said Katz, who previously headed NBC’s drama department. “We’re extremely fortunate to have her leading our drama development efforts and continuing to make NBC a place that attracts and supports top talent.”

Since joining NBC in 2015, Meyerson has developed several comedies at the network, including The Good Place, Great News, Trial & Error, Marlon, A.P. Bio and Champions.

Prior to his move to NBC, Meyerson served as VP of Original Programming at IFC, where he oversaw the final season of Maron. Before that, Meyerson worked for six years at Fox, working his way up to Director of Comedy Programming and handling many series, including Golden Globe-winning Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Bob’s Burgers.

“Jeff has been instrumental in creating NBC’s outstanding comedy lineup,” said Pakosta, NBC’s former head of comedy. “He has long supported storytellers and has the respect of writers and talent throughout the creative community.”