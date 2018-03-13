The new editor of National Geographic has issued an apologetic editorial citing past transgressions that the century-old magazine now has determined were racist in nature.

Susan Goldberg, the first woman editor of the publication, made the editorial confession as part of an ongoing study of race undertaken by National Geographic. The commentary leads off a series on racial, ethnic, and religious groups that will run throughout the year and includes coverage of Muslims, Latinos, Asian Americans, and Native Americans.

National Geographic was founded in 1888 as a society to expand scientific and geographic knowledge, and was long ruled by a family that traced its heritage to Alexander Graham Bell. The society and its glossy magazine companion funded expeditions and research by the likes of Jacques Cousteau and Admiral Richard Byrd. It later grew into television, first with specials and then its own cable channel, DVDs and other endeavors, becoming one of the leading nonprofits in the world devoted to scientific research.

Yet the body of work and good intentions also have a dark side, according to Goldberg.