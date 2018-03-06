So what’s Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi doing on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3? Voter outreach, it seems.

Photos of Pelosi with RuPaul are going viral today, two days ahead of the episode’s airing on VH1. A 10-minute sneak peek of the episode released by the channel today (watch it below) includes Pelosi’s entire 90-second visit, during which she talks about pride, knowing your power and, finally, getting out the vote.

“If you don’t vote,” Pelosi tells the final five Queens gathered for this week’s maxi-challenge, “you don’t count, and you count.” And yes, RuPaul ends the segment by telling Pelosi, “You better..”, oh, you know.

The episode airs this Thursday at 8/7c on VH1.

Here are a couple first-look photos, and watch the sneak-peek clip below.

VH1