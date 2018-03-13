Outgoing A+E Networks president and CEO Nancy Dubuc has been named Chief Executive Officer of Vice Media. She will replace Vice co-founder Shane Smith who is moving to a new position of Executive Chairman.

“Why Nancy Dubuc? Simply put, because rarely in business do you get to work in a perfect partnership,” Shane said. “First off, she is better than me at everything. Second, it allows me to move to Executive Chairman, where I can concentrate on the only things that I am good at – content and deals. Thirdly, as we go forward Vice needs a best-in-class management team to harness all of this growth and control our own destiny, whether it be staying independent, strategically partnering with someone or going public. Lastly, I get to work with one of my best friends and media heroes.”

Smith finished the press release quote in his typical flamboyant style: “We are a modern day Bonnie and Clyde and we are going to take all your money.”

The appointment comes as Vice has been battling accusations of sexual harassment in the workplace and a pervasive boy’s club culture. Additionally, Vice Media is coming off a major revenue miss last year and has had a revolving door of top executives, raising concerns among investors. Dubuc has worked closely with Vice via A+E Networks’ co-venture Viceland and has been on the Vice Media board.

“Vice speaks to a generation that defines today’s cultural conversation, and the opportunity to partner with all of the incredibly creative people across the entire company was one of those rare moments in a career,” Dubuc said. “As the next chapter of media is written by founders such as Shane and Suroosh, it’s an honor to join a brand with such tremendous opportunity and I look forward to growing the platform for decades to come.”

Dubuc comes from A+E Networks, which are reaching over 335 million households in more than 200 territories across a multitude of platforms. She oversaw cable networks A&E, Lifetime, History, Lifetime Movies, FYI and Viceland as well as digital content and distribution, A+E Studios, A+E Networks International and A&E Indie Films. She spearheaded the rebranding of two networks in her portfolio — Bio, which became FYI, and H2 into Viceland via the joint venture with Vice.

After spending almost two decades at a traditional media company like A+E, Dubuc had been looking for a new challenge in the digital world.

Here is Smith’s note to Vice staff: