MWM (Madison Wells Media) has named Diana Williams executive VP, creative for its Universe Division, MWMU to oversee all creative aspects of the newly formed division from IP development and acquisition to content strategy and creative execution.

Williams, who comes to MWM from Lucasfilm Ltd.’s Story Group, will be responsible for building MWMU’s core competencies in creative content strategy, world-building, content production and data analytics, working alongside previously announced EVP, operations Morgan Kruger.

MWMU is the division of MWM designed to be an IP engine focused on cross-platform content creation while also acquiring and enhancing intellectual property across media including film, TV, immersive gaming, comics, books and beyond. The division recently partnered with Chicago-based artist Hebru Brantley and his Angry Hero productions to build a universe of stories characters and content around his Flyboy character and the Nevermore world.

“By launching our Universe division, we knew we needed top creative talent who understood how powerful IP can be successfully packaged for many different kinds of platforms,” said MWM co-founders Gigi Pritzker and Clint Kisker. “Diana’s deep knowledge and love of working with and building out IP for traditional and emerging platforms will allow our Universe division to expand content in new and exciting ways.”

During her tenure at Lucasfilm Ltd. in their Story Group division, she utilized her expertise in cross-platform development within the Star Wars’ universe across multiple media platforms. Recently, Williams was the Senior Creative Producer at ILMxLAB, an immersive entertainment and virtual reality laboratory within Lucasfilm, which

she helped launch in 2015.

Previous to Lucasfilm, she founded Roller Coaster Entertainment (RCE), a production company with a focus on IP development and multi-media storytelling. RCE, with Zachary Mortensen of Ghost Robot, created the futuristic sci-fi universe The Gatecrashers, which is currently being developed for television.

Williams’ critically acclaimed feature film Our Song also earned her a Producer Award nomination at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. Other credits include Industrial Light & Magic: Creating the Impossible and Method to the Madness of Jerry Lewis for Starz Entertainment, Dear Mom Love Cher for Lifetime TV, and Room 237.

Williams currently sits on the advisory boards of The Overlook Film Festival and SH//FT, a non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes diverse voices in the VR/AR industry. She previously held a position on the Advisory Board of Directors for the Tribeca Film Institute.