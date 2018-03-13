Music Box Films has struck a deal with Scandi sales dynamo TrustNordisk for U.S. rights to Pernille Fischer Christensen’s Berlin biopic Becoming Astrid. The well-received drama charts the early years of renowned children’s author Astrid Lindgren who went on to write the best-selling Pippi Longstocking stories. The film zones in on one seminal event that shaped the Swedish writer’s life and how, despite the expectations of her time and religious upbringing, she decided to break away from societal expectation to pursue her passion.

Cast includes newcomer Alba August, acclaimed Danish actress Trine Dyrholm (In A Better World), Magnus Krepper (The Girl Who Played With Fire) and Björn Gustafsson (Kung Fury).

Other deals on the film revealed today include Spain through Caramel Films, Poland for Aurora Films and Shoval Film Production in Israel. Previously announced pacts include Germany, Austria, Switzerland (DCM), China (DD Dream), Benelux (September Film), Baltics (Estin Film), Russia CIS (Capella film), Czech Republic/Slovakia (Cinemart) and Scandinavia (Nordisk Film).

The biopic, which had a Berlinale Special screening, was produced by Anna Anthony and Maria Dahlin for Avanti Film and Lars G. Lindström for Nordisk Film Production Sweden in co-production with Film i Väst, TV4, Nordisk Film Production Denmark and DCM Pictures, and with support from the Swedish Film Institute, the Danish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg GmbH and Creative Europe Media. It was made in association with DR, Nordisk Film Distribution and TrustNordisk. Swedish release is set for September 2018.

“We are looking forward to bringing the inspiring yet untold story of one of Sweden’s most beloved writers to U.S. audiences”, said Music Box Films President William Schopf.