One of the biggest castings questions for the Murphy Brown reboot — who will play Murphy’s grown-up son Avery — has been answered. Former Limitless star Jake McDorman has been tapped for the role opposite Candice Bergen in CBS’ current-day revival of the 1988 sitcom. Nik Dodani (Atypical) also is set for a key series regular role in the reboot spearheaded by original’s creator Diane English and studio Warner Bros. TV.

McDorman will play Murphy Brown’s millennial adult journalist son Avery, who is following in his mother’s footsteps, perhaps too closely, and has his mother’s competitive spirit and quick wit.

Dodani will portray Pat, the director of social media for the news show who is tasked with bringing Murphy and the gang into the 21st century.

In addition to Bergen, the duo join previously announced original cast members Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud, all of whom will reprise their roles.

Courtesy of CBS

Murphy Brown aired on CBS from from 1988-98, with English leaving after Season 4. The show was known for its political satire and for reflecting current events, regularly weaving in real-life political headlines. Murphy Brown returns to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate, with the new installment set for the 30th anniversary of the original series.

Warner Bros. TV is the sole studio on the new installment with English serving as writer/executive producer through her Bend in the Road Productions banner. Bergen will also is an executive producer. Pam Fryman is directing the pilot episode,

This marks McDorman’s return to CBS where he starred as Brian Finch on Limitless. McDorman, who recently appeared as Mr. Bruno on Oscar-nominated Lady Bird, is repped by UTA and Mosaic.

Dodani played Zahid on Netflix’s Atypical and will be seen in an upcoming guest role on Angie Tribeca. He’s repped by Buchwald and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.