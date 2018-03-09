Victoria Parker, who was the head of creative strategy for Verizon’s Oath Studios and also previously worked at The Weinstein Co., has just been named executive VP of MSG Productions responsible for overseeing all aspects of MSG’s productions business. She will start on March 12.

Prior to Verizon, Ms. Parker spent 10 years at TWC where she served as VP of corporate affairs and senior VP of theatrical productions.

At MSG, she will also manage all financial and operational matters; identify and build key strategic relationships and

collaborate with MSG’s marketing and sales executives to ensure the successful execution of the company’s theatrical productions.

Besides expanding on the legendary Rockettes brand, she will also be responsible for the creation and implementation of new proprietary productions and events for MSG venues, including as part of the company’s venue expansion plans notably including the MSG Sphere.

While at Verizon, Parker developed the go-to- market strategy for a ground-breaking mobile-only entertainment service and drove content creation and programming for the new platform.

While at TWC, Parker first worked with MSG as an executive producer on “12-12- 12,” the highly successful Madison Square Garden benefit concert that raised more than $50 million for the victims of Hurricane Sandy.

She also led the formation of Weinstein Live Entertainment, a brand focused on the creation of family-focused, live entertainment, which launched productions such as Finding Neverland; the New York Spring Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes and various music videos, concept albums and documentaries.