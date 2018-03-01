EXCLUSIVE: Entertainment PR firm MPRM Communications has promoted several staffers to its senior management ranks including Caitlin McGee to VP and and Natalie Yallouz to Executive Director.

McGee, at MPRM since 2007, will become head of the TV practice and lead on clients including DreamWorks Animation Television, NBC’s The Voice and World of Dance, Showtime Documentary Films, TV One and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. She will also oversee the TV awards team on campaigns for the likes of AMC/Sundance TV and Sony Pictures TV.

Yallouz, with the company a total of seven years, will continue to lead efforts at the company’s digital media and technology practice. Clients include Google Play, AT&T Hello Lab, Moth + Flame, Adaptive Studios, Sharp Electronics and more. She had been a director at Goodhatch, a product and brand incubator.

Additionally at the firm headed by Rachel McCallister and Mark Pogachefsky, Lisa Bustamante and Michelle Marron, both active in the TV and digital media practices, have been upped to director. Promotions in the film and home entertainment practices include Alexandra Drapac to senior account executive, Katie Jo Ash and Tyler Schirado to account executive, and Grace Cartwright to account coordinator.