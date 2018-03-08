MoviePass has hired Mike Berkley, a former product leader at Spotify, Viacom and Comcast, as Chief Product Officer beginning this week.

MoviePass looks to tap his tech experience in new subscription businesses, and multiplatform product strategies to boost its monthly memberships, and develop the movie ticket service into a more deeply customized and valuable end-user experience.

Berkley was most recently SVP of Product Management at Viacom, responsible for new digital products, mobile apps, video, monetization, data, and content management platforms used globally by Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Paramount Pictures, and others. Prior to his time as a product management executive at Viacom, Spotify, and Comcast, Berkley was the founder and CEO of a social video start-up, SplashCast, and an e-learning startup, QMIND, Inc.

“MoviePass is one of the most exciting companies to emerge in the entertainment industry in recent years,” said Mike Berkley, MoviePass’ new Chief Product Officer in a statement. “Just as Netflix has ushered in a renaissance for TV, MoviePass is on the path to do the same for theatrical movies.”

“Mike is going to be an incredible asset to MoviePass and we plan to make him an integral part of our long-term innovation strategy,” said Mitch Lowe, CEO of MoviePass. “He has the perfect array of skills to drive technological improvements in our platform and to keep our product in sync with our business goals.”

“We are putting together the A-Team for our core technology, and this will be critical during the next phase of our growth,” said Ted Farnsworth, CEO of HMNY. “Mike is the talent we need to make sure MoviePass has the right toolset to help innovate and grow the company.”

MoviePass clicked past 2M subscribers last month and is headed toward 5M by the end of this year.