EXCLUSIVE: The monthly movie ticket subscription service MoviePass announced today that Maria Stipp, CEO of Lagunitas Brewing Company, has been elected to its Board of Directors.

“Maria brings a wealth of experience developing a successful consumer brand and scaling a business. Her diverse background will give us a unique perspective as we navigate the challenges of reshaping the movie-going experience,” MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe tells Deadline.

As the CEO of Lagunitas Brewing Company, Stipp drives both the global business growth of Lagunitas as well as integration with Heineken. Prior to Lagunitas, Stipp was President of ecoATM, an automated kiosk business that enables consumers to sell or recycle their electronics for instant cash. Prior to becoming President of ecoATM, she was Chief New Venture Officer for Outerwall, the company that acquired ecoATM in 2013. Prior to these experiences, she held senior leadership positions at Activision and Miller Brewing Company.

“We searched extensively to find Maria for the MoviePass Board of Directors, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to our team,” said Ted Farnsworth, CEO of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and a director of MoviePass. “It is important to MoviePass that our board represents a good mix of talents and backgrounds as we grow the MoviePass business.”

“I am inspired by MoviePass’ vision, simplicity and value, and it’s been amazing to watch the company grow in the way that it has over the past few months,” said Stipp. “I am honored to have been elected to the board, and I’m looking forward to helping influence the strategic direction of the company.”

MoviePass recently clicked past 2M subscribers. On Thursday, MoviePass announced that they hired Mike Berkley, a former product leader at Spotify, Viacom and Comcast, as Chief Product Officer.