Mouna Traoré (Murdoch Mysteries) has booked a series regular role in BET’s upcoming legal drama In Contempt. Traoré will play Vanessa Hastings, a first year associate at the law firm who is surprised to learn what her job entails as a public defender. In Contempt is set in a legal aid office in New York City, in which opinionated and wildly outspoken attorney Gwen (Erica Ash) contends with complicated cases and office distractions that include Charlie (Christian Keyes), the undeserving but still newly appointed supervisor who also happens to be her ex; and Earl (Richard Lawson), her stern and hard-to-please former father, a former judge. Traoré also has a heavily recurring role on the AT&T Network series Condor. She is represented by Buchwald, Thruline Entertainment and The Characters Talent Agency.

Sherry Cola (I Love Dick) has been tapped for a recurring role on the second season of Claws, TNT’s darkly comedic series about the lives of five diverse and treacherous manicurists in a South Florida salon. Cola will play Special Agent Lucy Chun. One tough cookie, intimidating and threatening, this FBI special agent has her eye on the pain clinic. Claws is executive produced by Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois and creator Eliot Laurence. Marta Cunningham is co-executive producer and director. The series is produced for TNT by Jones and McCormack’s Le Train Train, in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television and Turner’s Studio T. Cola’s credits include recent guest roles on I Love Dick, Transparent and Life in Pieces. She’s repped by ICM Partners, Stark Management and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

