Lesli Margherita (Homeland) is set as a lead opposite Yvette Nicole Brown in ABC comedy pilot Most Likely To, from Diablo Cody, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV.

Yvette Nicole Brown

Written and executive produced by Cody, Most Likely To centers on Liz Cooney (Margherita) and Markie McQueen (Brown). In high school, Liz had everything and Markie had nothing. Twenty years later, they’re reunited under the same roof as single moms and unlikely housemates.

Margherita’s Liz is a fabulous trainwreck who lives by her own rules. Forced to exit Los Angeles for her hometown when her marriage fell apart, Liz’s secret insecurities began to show around Markie.

Margherita can be seen as Sharon Aldright on Showtime’s Homeland opposite Jake Weber and as Crystal Diangelo on Netflix’s Seven Seconds. She’s repped by Stone Manners Salners, Velocity Entertainment Partners, and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

