Monet Mazur (Monster-In-Law) and Michael Evans Behling (Empire) are set as series regulars opposite Taye Diggs in the CW’s untitled April Blair/Spencer Paysinger drama pilot from writer April Blair, Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Prods. and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Blair (Reign) and directed by Rob Hardy, the project is inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger and produced by L.A. Galaxy soccer player Robbie Rogers. It centers on a rising high school football player from South Central L.A. When he is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds — Compton and Beverly Hills — begin to collide.

Mazur will play Laura Fine-Baker, coach Billy Baker’s (Diggs) wife, a powerful litigator who balances the needs of her campaign for District Attorney and her family. She is welcoming to Spencer when he comes to live with them. Behling will portray Jordan Baker, the privileged star quarterback and team captain for Beverly Hills High’s football team who’s trying to live up to his father’s high expectations. He is not a big fan of Spencer.

Mazur’s credits include the feature films Monster-In-Law, Just Married, 40 Days and 40 Nights, and Blow. She is repped by APA and Wishlab Management.

Behling previously appeared on Empire. He is repped by HRI and Management 101.