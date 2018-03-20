Former Looking star Raúl Castillo is set as the male lead in Fox’s musical drama pilot Mixtape, from former Smash showrunner Josh Safran and Annapurna Television.

Written by Safran and directed by Jesse Peretz, Mixtape is a romantic musical drama that looks at a disparate group of interconnected people in contemporary Los Angeles through the lens of the music that defines who they are. Mixtape captures the different stages of love, exploring if time can heal a broken heart and if love can withstand life’s tragedies.

Castillo will play Sam, an aspiring songwriter, secret romantic and young widower who will do anything for his son.

He joins previously cast Callie Hernandez, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Megan Ferguson and Madeleine Stowe.

Quantico creator Safran executive produces with Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle. Ali Krug is co-executive producer.

Castillo, known for his role as Richie Dorado on HBOs praised series Looking, most recently appeared in lead roles in Netflix series Seven Seconds and Atypical. In film, he’ll next be seen in a starring role in indie feature El Chicano and We the Animals, which made its world premiere at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and is set for a fall theatrical release. Castillo is repped by CAA, Gasparro Management, and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder, & Christopher.