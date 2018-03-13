Mitú promoted its former senior vice president of operations, Jesus Chavez, to chief operating officer for the digital media brand for Latino millennials

In his new role, Chavez will oversee the company’s business strategy, including audience development across social platforms, data and analytics and account management. He’s a digital veteran who spent nearly a decade at Univision in senior leadership roles.

“Jesus’ comprehensive industry knowledge on digital media makes him an invaluable asset to the company and an ideal leadership partner as we work to grow mitú,” said CEO Herb Scannell.