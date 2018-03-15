Miranda July has taken the wraps off her next feature film, her third overall and first since 2011. The untitled pic will be produced by Plan B and Annapurna, and is set to begin production in May. Annapurna unveiled the news this morning.

Details are mostly under wraps, but the plot centers on Old Dolio, and how her world is turned upside down when her criminal parents invite an outsider to join their biggest heist yet. The pic will mark the first time July will not topline her own project. The cast has not been announced.

July, also a writer and an artist, wrote, directed and starred in Me and You and Everyone We Know, the 2005 indie that won a Sundance prize and the Camera d’Or at Cannes. She also wrote and directed and starred in 2011’s The Future.

The new film will mark her first pic with Plan B and Annapurna, who have a co-production deal. Youree Henley will also produce.

July is repped by UTA; Plan B is with CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.