Monsoon Wedding and Queen Of Katwe filmmaker Mira Nair is on the verge of completing a deal to direct the BBC and Lookout Point TV adaptation of Vikram Seth’s bestselling novel A Suitable Boy, I can confirm. The series is being adapted by Emmy-winning screenwriter Andrew Davies, known for his work on the Bridget Jones franchise and TV hits such as the BBC’s War And Peace — also made with Lookout — and House Of Cards.

Charlotte Moore and Piers Wenger commissioned the series for the BBC, which declined to comment. No shoot date has been set. The period coming-of-age story begins in 1951 and is set in India. The eight-part series will be shot on location in India and will feature the BBC’s first entirely non-white cast.

Classic tome A Suitable Boy follows a young woman’s search for love and identity in a newly independent, post-Partition India. Lata is growing up in northern India in 1951. Her mother is determined to find her a husband, but after her sister’s arranged marriage, Lata is not convinced she wants the same path. Torn between duty to her family and the excitement of romance, Lata embarks on an epic journey of love, desire and heartache as three very different suitors vie for her hand. Her choice will play out against the tumultuous political backdrop of India at a crossroads, looking towards its first independent general election and carving out its own destiny.

The show is a Lookout Point production for BBC One. Exec Producers are Davies and Seth; Faith Penhale and Laura Lankester for Lookout Point; and Mona Qureshi for the BBC.