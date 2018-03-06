A U.S. drama about the last abortion clinic in a state, a British thriller about the deep web and a Canadian web series that was previously developed by Mark Gordon lead the line-up of Mip TV’s drama event In Development.

Some 12 projects have been chosen to be featured at the event, which runs April 10 – 11 in Cannes, after judges narrowed the roster from 344. The event, run between Mip TV and Canneseries, launches for the first time this spring.

Angelica, produced and written by US team Jen McGowan and Eliza Lee, tells the story of four women in a small Midwest American town that will soon be left with the only abortion clinic in the state; Class A, which is written by Brits Charley Packham, Oliver Deacon and Simon Schneider is a teen series about the deep web and Bitcoin crypto currencies, while Whatever, Linda, produced by Canada’s The Donaldson Company, is a dark comedy set in 1978 about four disenfranchised secretaries on Wall Street who become the engineers behind the world’s most notorious Ponzi scheme. The latter, which is based on a web series, was created by Hannah Cheesman and Julian De Zotti and was previously in development with The Mark Gordon Company with Orphan Black co-creator Graeme Manson exec producing

Elsewhere, the line-up features GR5, produced by Zodiak Belgium, a thriller that tells the story of a group of youngsters on a trip to find their missing friend, lo-fi sci-fi drama Strange Fishing Sundays, produced by Spain’s Laniakea Capital, Dead Head, produced by New Zealand’s Screentime, Les Miserables, produced by France’s Elephant Story, The Machinery, produced by Sweden’s Anagram Sverige and The Sources of Evil, produced by Germany’s Wuste Film. It also features four projects in early stage development including Class A, Revival from Canadian writer Joseph Kay, Selfies, from British writer Joanna Lau and Violator from Icelandic writer Jon Atli Jonasson.

The projects will be pitched to buyers in Cannes with the winning projects potentially eligible for development funding from European superindie Federation Entertainment and French think-tank La Fabrique des Formats. The projects were chosen by a jury that included NBC Universal’s SVP, Programming Lauren Anderson, go90 Chief Content Officer Ivana Kirkbride, Comedy Central commissioner Claire McArdle and Alibaba Media & Entertainment exec Qiang Li.

“The 12 selected projects are the perfect illustration of the richness of global talent, across all territories and in all genres. We’re delighted to provide a showcase for these projects, all of which have strong potential in the international market,” said Laurine Garaude, Director of Television at Mip TV organizer Reed Midem.

“The DNA of this event is to highlight new voices and tomorrow’s talents. We are very proud of the 12 selected projects and honored to give these authors and producers the opportunity to meet the best of the industry in an original and unique way,” added Benoît Louvet, Managing Director of Canneseries.