Mike O’Gorman (Vice Principals) has booked a series regular role opposite Erin Foster and Don Johnson in Fox’s untitled Erin Foster single-camera comedy pilot (formerly known as Daddy Issues), from actress-writer Foster, New Girl creator Liz Meriwether and 20th Century Fox TV. Written by Foster, loosely based on her life, and directed by Kat Coiro, the comedy revolves around Andi (Foster), who refuses to settle down, and her friendship with her playboy dad, Roman (Johnson). Andi’s world is turned upside down when she discovers her dad’s fallen in love with her best friend (Janina Gavankar). O’Gorman will play Jason, the hot husband of Andi’s sister Emma (Christine Woods). He’s charming, funny, a loving husband and a great father. He is the kind of guy that can seamlessly move into any situation, whether it be a bar with his buddies or a dance recital with his daughter. O’Gorman previously recurred on HBO’s Vice Principals and wrote on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He’s repped by UTA, Mosaic and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

Curran Walters (Titans) is set as a series regular opposite Tyler Ritter and Clara Lago in the CW drama pilot Playing Dead from Intrigue Entertainment and CBS TV Studios. Written by Rina Mimoun and Josh Reims and directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg, Playing Dead is a dysfunctional family dramedy about a single-dad mortician, Joe (Ritter), and his son whose lives are turned upside down when Isabel (Lago), the woman who abandoned them 15 years ago, returns and asks them to fake her death. Curran will play Lucas, Joe’s son, a handsome, quick, confident but not cocky high school teen. An enterprising “Ferris Bueller” type for whom the rules don’t seem to apply, he is always 10 steps ahead of everyone else and 20 steps ahead of his dad. Curran recurs on Titans for the new DC Digital platform and Best Worst Weekend Ever on Hulu. He’s repped by Gersh, Coast to Coast Talent, and D.R. Entertainment.