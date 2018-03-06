Michael Trevino has been cast in Roswell, the CW’s pilot that acts as a reboot of the cult sci-fi series. He joins Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Lily Cowles, Michael Vlamis, Tyler Blackburn and Heather Hemmens in the cast of the project from Amblin TV, Bender Brown Prods, Warner Bros TV, Julie Plec and Carina MacKenzie.

Trevino, who played Tyler Lockwood on the CW’s The Vampire Diaries for eight seasons, reunites with Plec on the Roswell reboot, which was written by The Originals scribe MacKenzie. Plec, who is directing the pilot, co-created Vampire Diaries and its spinoff The Originals.

The reimagined Roswell — like the original WB/UPN series based on the Roswell High book series by Melinda Metz — has an immigration twist, reflecting the realities of its location in a state bordering Mexico. After reluctantly returning to her tourist-trap hometown, the daughter of undocumented immigrants discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush who is now a police officer: He’s an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect and begin to investigate his origins, but when a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance.

Trevino will play Kyle Valenti, the popular son of the town sheriff who questions his carefree outlook on life after learning the terrifying truth of his family’s legacy.

Trevino, next up starring in the feature film Out of Control, is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Jeff Bernstein.