Actor Michael Landes is set for the next installment in the Olympus Has Fallen film series, Angel Has Fallen, which has Gerard Butler returning as Secret Service Agent Mike Banning as well as Morgan Freeman as President Trumbull. Landes will play Sam Wilcox, the Chief of Staff to President Trumbull in the Ric Roman Waugh-directed sequel. This time, Banning is framed for the attempted assassination of the President and must elude his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat. Creighton Rothenberger, Katrin Benedikt, Robert Kamen, and Matt Cook worked on the script, which Butler is producing with Alan Siegel, John Thompson, Matt O’Toole, Les Weldon, and Yariv Lerner. Landes is reuniting with Waugh after appearing in his crime drama Shot Caller, starring Jon Bernthal. Up next, Landes will star in the Amazon series You Are Wanted, due out in May. He’s repped by UTA and The Artists Partnership.

Craig Di Francia (Power) will appear in Martin Scorsese’s Netflix film The Irishman starring Robert De Niro as Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, a reputed hitman suspected of involvement in the 1975 disappearance of the Teamsters leader. The pic is based on Charles Brandt’s novel, I Heard You Paint Houses, which Steve Zaillian adapted for the screen. No word on a release date yet but with a cast that also includes Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, and Harvey Keitel, it’s expected to get an Oscar-qualifying theatrical release. Di Francia, who was also cast in Peter Farrelly’s Green Book starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala, is repped by Circle of 10 Talent and June Entertainment.