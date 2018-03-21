EXCLUSIVE: Former DreamWorks Animation Television exec Michael Jaffa has joined Genius Brands International as its General Counsel and SVP Business Affairs.

The global brand-managment company said he will oversee the negotiating and shaping of business transactions in the areas of development, production, licensing, finance and distribution of Genius Brands’ content catalog. Jaffa also will spearhead the business and legal operations of its digital channels.

The Beverly Hills-based Genius’ brands include Rainbow Rangers, L1lama Llama, Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club, Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab and Baby Genius.

“I am thrilled to welcome Mike, who has a long history of driving profits from the legal sector, on board to lead our business,” said Genius Brands’ Chairman and CEO Andy Heyward, to whom Jaffa will report.. “He is a superb executive, who brings an extraordinary pedigree and breadth of experience in entertainment and technology and across production, distribution and licensing.”

Jaffa served as Head of Business Affairs at DWA TV and before that was VP Legal & Business Affairs at Hasbro.

“Andy and the team at Genius Brands have created a children’s media company that is poised to compete with the majors,” Jaffa said, “and I am honored to join in a role that will facilitate the continued global expansion of the company.”