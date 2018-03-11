Actor Michael Caine, who won an Academy Award for his role in director Woody Allen’s film Hannah and Her Sisters, says he won’t work with the director again.

Caine spoke out in a wide-ranging interview with the UK’s The Guardian. The 84-year-old actor is the narrator, co-producer and star of a new documentary film, My Generation, which details his remembrance of 1960s London.

Recently-resurfaced molestation allegations against Allen by his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, and the #TimesUp movement have prompted Caine’s decision.

Farrow, now 32, renewed her long-standing molestation allegations in January on the CBS This Morning show. The allegations dated to when she was seven-years-old. She said in January that actors who participate with the director are complicit in the industry’s silence about the treatment of women. That has prompted a new wave of interest in the claims.

Asked about those allegations, Caine said to the Guardian, “I am so stunned. I’m a patron of the NSPCC and have very strong views about paedophilia. I can’t come to terms with it, because I loved Woody and had a wonderful time with him. I even introduced him to Mia [Farrow]. I don’t regret working with him, which I did in complete innocence; but I wouldn’t work with him again, no.”

Allen has denied Dylan Farrow’s accusations, saying they were using the Time’s Up movement “to repeat this discredited allegation.” Allen has never been charged in the alleged incident.