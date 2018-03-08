Days after “inclusion rider” was trending in the wake of Frances McDormand’s impassioned Oscars speech, Michael B. Jordan has made a promise. The Black Panther and Creed actor said in an Instagram post today that he will include inclusion riders for all projects made by his production company.

“In support of the women & men who are leading this fight, I will be adopting the Inclusion Rider for all projects produced by my company Outlier Society,” he wrote. “I’ve been privileged to work with powerful woman & persons of color throughout my career & it’s Outlier’s mission to continue to create for talented individuals going forward.”

Jordan may be a trendsetter when it comes to implementing the inclusion rider at his production company. As McDormand shared backstage after winning an Oscar for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, an inclusion rider is a clause that allows actors to contractually demand 50% diversity on set. “The whole idea of women not trending, African Americans not trending; it changes now and the inclusion rider has something to do with that,” she said.

The photo below includes Jordan’s agent, Phil Sun from WME, who is on the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative Board along with Alana Mayo who Outlier Society. Prior to McDormand’s speech, WME’s sister company Endeavor Content adopted the inclusion rider as a best practice on its projects.