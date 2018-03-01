Kristin Cotich has been promoted to EVP worldwide communications, and Emmy Chang has come into the company as VP theatrical publicity.

Cotich, who previously held publicity and communications positions at Relativity Media, Overture Films and DreamWorks SKG, has been with MGM since 2013. She will continue to work closely with EVP marketing Michael Brown, on behalf of MGM’s film and TV productions. Chang will report to Cotich.

Cotich is responsible for the development and execution of MGM’s communications and publicity strategies across MGM’s business units, including Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures, MGM Television & Digital, MGM Worldwide Television Distribution, Orion Pictures, LightWorkers Media, MGM Interactive, and EPIX.

“Kristin has done an incredible job navigating the communications strategies for all of MGM’s properties through our tremendous growth over the past five years,” said MGM Chairman/CEO Gary Barber in making the announcement this afternoon. “Her tenacity and strength on the front lines have been invaluable to the company.”

Chang will collaborate on publicity campaigns for all of MGM’s upcoming theatrical releases, including The Hustle,

starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson (June 29); Fighting With My Family, a comedy-drama written and directed by Stephen Merchant, starring Florence Pugh, Vince Vaughn and Dwayne Johnson (Sept. 14); the thriller Operation Finale, directed by Chris Weitz and starring Golden Globe Winner Oscar Isaac and Academy Award Winner Ben Kingsley (Sept. 21); and Creed II, a continuation of the Rocky saga, starring Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone (Nov. 21).

Prior to MGM, Chang worked at Broad Green Pictures, The Weinstein Company, Relativity Media and

Fox Searchlight.