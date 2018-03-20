Gary Barber will be leaving as Chairman/CEO of MGM and MGM Holdings Inc. said its Board of Directors has initiated what they are calling “a CEO transition” to begin looking for a new chief executive officer. Barber has served at the company for the past eight years, leading its growth. MGM will provide a business update on its scheduled Q4 2017 Earnings Call on March 28. The press release was put out on business wires late today with no explanation given.

MGM

MGM Holdings said the board has formed an Office of the CEO to oversee the company’s day-to-day operations during this period which will report directly to the Board and include a group of divisional heads and senior executives.

They said it will have active support of the Board which is comprised of Ann Mather, formerly of Pixar, Paramount Pictures and Disney; Fredric Reynolds, formerly of CBS and Viacom; Nancy Tellem, formerly of Microsoft/Xbox Studios and CBS; David Krane, CEO of Google Ventures; and James Dondero, CEO of Highland Capital Management.

“Over the past eight years, MGM has successfully built a world class company and talented team,” said Kevin Ulrich, Chairman of the Board of Directors in a statement. “With this transformation complete, MGM is uniquely positioned for exceptional future growth in the evolving entertainment landscape. Now is the right time to enable the next generation of leadership who can help drive the creativity, collaboration and partnership needed to continue the Company’s positive trajectory. Looking forward, we are committed to empowering our team to take charge, innovate and execute on the promising opportunities in front of MGM.”

Ulrich continued, “On behalf of MGM’s Board of Directors, I would like to thank Gary for his contributions and for leading MGM with the highest integrity over the last eight years. Gary has played a key role in the development and execution of our strategic plan, which laid an important foundation for MGM.”