The gender pay gap in British television continues to emerge after BBC Worldwide, the commercial arm of the British public broadcaster, revealed that men earn 18.9% more than women across the organization.

The mean figure is more than the national mean average of 17.4%, while its median gender pay gap of 16.9% is also less than the 18.4% national average. It also found that there was a gender bonus gap of 33.9% on a mean basis and a 21.7% gap on a median basis, despite the fact that more women received a bonus than men. The company found that its gender pay gap is driven by more men holding senior roles and more women in junior positions.

BBC Worldwide, which published its Equal Pay Audit conducted by law firm Eversheds and verified by Ernst and Young, is the latest company to report ahead of the April deadline. Earlier today, Sky found that its male employees earn an average of 11.5% more than their female colleagues on a mean basis.

The company announced that it is aiming to address the structural balance in its organization by increasing the number of senior female managers over the long term, with a specific focus on boosting the number of women holding senior commercial positions, and increasing the number of men in more junior roles, to create a more gender balanced structure.

Tim Davie, CEO, BBC Worldwide said, “Our results show that there is still more to be done with regards to our gender pay gap to ensure we deliver on this commitment. We recognize that the main cause of this imbalance is structural and work is underway to improve this.”