Sky has found that its male employees earn an average of 11.5% more than their female colleagues after becoming the latest British television business to reveal its gender pay. The pay-TV broadcaster has also found that it has a bonus gap of 40.1% on a mean basis favoring men.

The pay-TV broadcaster’s mean figure of 11.5% is less than the national average mean of 17.4% and its median gender pay gap of 17.5% is also less than the 18.4% national average. It has also performed much better than a number of rival broadcasters, including Channel 4, which revealed a startling 28.6% mean pay gap, which CEO Alex Mahon admitted made for “uncomfortable reading”, and ITV, which had a mean gender pay gap of 16.4%. The latter, however, performed better when it came to its median gender pay gap of 11.9%.

Sky couldn’t compete with Endemol Shine Group, which is also part owned by 21st Century Fox, which last week revealed that there was no pay gap between genders in 2017 for mean pay and found that women earn 4% than men on a median basis.

In a slightly condescending video, Sky revealed that its UK gender pay gap was down to more men in higher paying job types such as technology and in senior positions. It announced that it was boosting a number of schemes, including its Women in Leadership and Women in Technology schemes and introducing a Women in Home Service initiative to combat the problem.

Stephen van Rooyen, UK CEO, Sky said, “Fairness and equality are values that sit at the very heart of our business and we ensure we pay our men and women equally for doing the same role with the same level of experience. However, as with many big organisations, we have more men than women in senior, digital and technology roles and this is what is driving our current gender pay gap. We know that when we achieve gender balance across these areas our gender pay gap will be eliminated.

“We’ve already initiated a number of programmes aimed at improving gender representation across our many different teams and whilst we’re seeing improvements, we know there is more we can do. We have ambitious targets in place – such as aiming for 50:50 gender balance amongst our most senior roles by 2020 – which demonstrates the importance we’re placing on improving gender balance across all levels of our organisation.”