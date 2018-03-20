McG’s Wonderland has set its third film at Netflix. Rim of the World has a script by Zack Stentz and will be directed by McG, who’ll produce with Mary Viola. Stentz and Circle of Confusion’s Brad Mendelsohn are exec producers.

Production starts May in Los Angeles. Four misfit teenagers become unlikely allies when their summer camp experience is cut short by an alien invasion. In this epic adventure film, the youths must overcome their fears, tackle insecurities, and learn to work as a team while they attempt to save the world.

Wonderland already has The Babysitter and when When We First Met with Netflix.

Stentz is repped by WME and Circle Of Confusion. McG is repped by WME and Management 360. David Weber and AJ Brandenstein negotiated the production deal on behalf of Wonderland.