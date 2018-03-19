John Constantine is permanently joining the team aboard the Waverider. Matt Ryan, who plays the antihero demon hunter, will join the CW’s superhero series DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow as a series regular in the upcoming Season 4.

Ryan’s promotion from a recurring to a series regular is contingent on a Season 4 renewal for Legends. The CW is yet to make renewals for next season but Legends — as well as the rest of the network’s DC series — is fully expected to come back.

This is the latest chapter in the comeback of Ryan’s John Constantine following the swift cancellation of the NBC series Constantine. With the character quickly developing a cult following, Ryan reprised John Constantine in a guest spot on the CW’s Arrow last season.

That marked Ryan’s entry into the CW’s Arrowverse, which was followed by his three guest appearances on DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow, including the upcoming third season finale, and his elevation to a series regular. Legends and Arrow both are produced by Warner Bros. TV, which also was behind Constantine.