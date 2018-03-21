EXCLUSIVE: Abrams Artists Agency has signed Matt Hamilton, the mustachioed member of Team USA’s gold medal-winning men’s curling team at last month’s Winter Olympics in South Korea. He became NBC’s poster child of sorts amid the Americans’ surprising run through the field — which included victories over Canada and then Sweden in the finale to clinch the first U.S. gold in the sport, led by team captain John Shuster.

Hamilton’s Hollywood rep deal covers all areas: branding, personal appearances and endorsements, and securing guest spots on scripted and unscripted shows as well as movies. He’s off to a good start: he already has a bobblehead doll.

Hey everyone!! The people over @BobbleheadHall have been working on making the first ever #Curling #bobblehead for me! The pre-orders are available at https://t.co/sCdxk0MRXI and should be shipping later this year! Make sure to get your mini version of my giant head! #stache pic.twitter.com/GIK2Tlb1Zn — Matt Hamilton (@MattJamilton) March 11, 2018

Hamilton also partnered with sister Becca to form Team USA’s mixed doubles team in PyeongChang, the first Olympics for that competition. The sport has been catching on in the U.S., with NBCSN airing much of the competition live this year. The men’s team’s gold medal was iced live past midnight, and counted Ivanka Trump among the attendees.

Team USA/Team Shuster are also repped by the Chicago Sports and Entertainment Partners agency.

Here’s Team USA on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after their victory: