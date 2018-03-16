The Josh Trank written and directed Al Capone biopic, Fonzo, is boosting its cast with the addition of Matt Dillon (Crash, Wayward Pines), Linda Cardellini (Bloodline, Daddy’s Home), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks, Desperate Housewives), and Katherine Narducci (The Sopranos, HBO’s Wizard Of Lies) joining previously announced Tom Hardy as the title character.

Capone (Hardy) was the most infamous and feared gangster of American lore. A ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist. At the age of 47, following nearly a decade of imprisonment, dementia rots Capone’s mind and his past becomes present as harrowing memories of his violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life.

Cardellini will play Capone’s long-suffering wife Mae; Dillon is his closest friend Johnny; MacLachlan plays his doctor Karlock; Narducci plays Rosie, one of his sisters.

Bron Studios and Creative Wealth Media are backing the pic, which will begin shooting next month in New Orleans. Bron’s Aaron L. Gilbert is producing alongside Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder from Addictive Pictures, and Lawrence Bender for A Band Apart. Jason Cloth of Creative Wealth will serve as exec producer.

CAA and Endeavor Content are repping North American rights, while BLOOM is handling international sales.

Dillon by Untitled Entertainment and UTA; Cardellini is repped by Mosaic and ICM Partners; MacLachlan by UTA and Management 360; Narducci by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Bret Adams Ltd.