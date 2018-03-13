Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have agreed that inclusion riders will be a part of all their future Pearl Street production deals.

The announcement was made via Twitter by actor/producer Fanshen Cox DiGiovanni at the South by Southwest Film Festival and follows the path set by actress Frances McDormand, who urged the Academy Awards audience to include the clause in future contract requests.The inclusion clause aims to promote diversity in casting and crew memberships.

Actor Michael B. Jordan announced last week that he would add an inclusion rider on all projects produced under his Outlier Society Productions banner.

The Twitter post by Cox DiGiovanni praised Jordan’s move. “Thank you for always supporting broader representation in the industry. On behalf of Pearl Street Films, Matt Damon, Ben Afflect, Jennifer Todd,Drew Vinton & I will be adopting the #InclusionRider for all of our projects moving forward.”