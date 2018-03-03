The post-Olympics fatigue for watching television live continues with another night of subdued Live+same day ratings results for the broadcast networks. In that context, Fox’s MasterChef Jr. opened its sixth season with a two-hour premiere that drew an OK 0.9 adults 18-49 and 3.4 million total viewers. The demo delivery tied a L+SD series low for the MasterChef spinoff previously hit during Season 5, which aired on Thursday, and Season 4, which was on Friday. The audience was below the Season 5 average, premiere and finale but above the series’ low viewership marks.

MasterChef Jr.’s demo delivery was strong enough to tie CBS, whose drama lineup returned to originals after a monthlong break, for the No.1 spot on Friday among adults 18-49. MacGyver (0.8, 7 million) and Hawaii Five-0 (0.9, 8 million) both ticked down a tenth from their most recent outings to match demo series lows, while Blue Bloods (0.9, 8.9 million) held steady. CBS easily won the night in total viewers by a wide margin.

NBC’s Blindspot (0.7, 3.1 million) was up a tenth from its last original a month ago. Technically, it’s matching a demo season high for the mystery drama but since Blindspot has been very consistent this season, delivering between 0.6-0.7 in Live+SD 18-49 every week, it’s a little disingenuous to call every 0.1 uptick or downtick a season high/low. Let’s say Blindspot was in line with its season average this season. Leading out of that, the fifth episode of Taken‘s second season (0.5, 2.44 million) was also up a tenth in the demo from the previous original to match the show’s first three episodes. In total viewers, the action drama slipped to a L+SD series low.

ABC’s Once Upon a Time kicked off its final stretch of episodes with a modest 0.4 in 18-49 and 2.2 million total viewers, inching down in both categories from its winter finale to mark new L+SD season/series lows for the fairytale drama. The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (0.5, 1.9 million) also slipped, tying a series L+SD demo low and setting a new viewership low.

Following an iZombie rerun, the CW’s Jane the Virgin (0.2, 590,000) also was off in its return, dipping a tenth in the demo to match a demo low and log its smallest L+SD audience ever.