A Maryland high school is on lockdown after reports of a shooting. CNN and MSNBC reported that the shooting took place at Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland. The incident, being described as contained, comes just days before Saturday’s March for Our Lives against gun violence.

Multiple injuries are being reported, including some critical, and parents and guardians were being asked by local police to stay away from the school for now.

A sheriff interviewed by MSNBC said three people, including a female student, a male student and the alleged shooter, are in critical condition and being treated at nearby medical facilities.

The event at the school is described as “contained” by the school district.

The school district confirmed the shooting in a tweet at 8:46 am. “There has been a Shooting at Great Mills High School,” St. Mary’s County Public Schools wrote. “The school is on lock down the event is contained…” (See the tweet below).

Parents and guardians were being directed to another school – Leonardtown High School – for “reunification” with Great Mills students.

The shooting comes just four days before Saturday’s March for Our Lives rally in Washington DC and thousands of smaller marches and rallies across the country. The march will be the latest protest against gun violence in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Earlier this month, hundreds of thousands of the nation’s students left classrooms as part of the National School Walkout, with a protest rally outside the White House held the same day (see photo above).

