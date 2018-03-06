Netflix has set a June 22 premiere for Season 2 of Marvel’s Luke Cage and released the first trailer. Check it out above.

Netflix

Here is the logline for the 13-episode Season 2: After clearing his name, Luke Cage (Mike Colter) has become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem, with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin. But being so visible has only increased his need to protect the community and find the limits of who he can and can’t save. With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain.

Simone Missick, Alfre Woodard, Theo Rossi, Mustafa Shakir, Gabrielle Dennis and Rosario Dawson also star in the superhero tale. The first episode is directed by Lucy Liu. Showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker, Jim Chory and Jeph Loeb are the executive producers. Marvel’s Luke Cage is produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix.

Here are some just-released images from Season 2: