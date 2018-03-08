EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Brosnahan, who gained kudos this past year with her acclaimed performance on Amazon’s series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, has just signed with CAA. She is in production on Season 2 of the series set in the 1950s about a woman who pursues her passion for stand-up comedy.

Brosnahan will continue to be repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Innovative Artists for endorsements.

The actress won both the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award for her performance in Mrs. Maisel last year after previously earning an Emmy nomination for her performance as Rachel Posner in Netflix’s House of Cards.

In features, Brosnahan was last seen opposite Mark Wahlberg in Patriots Day from director Peter Berg. She also played opposite David Oyelowo and Daniel Craig in Sam Gold’s off-Broadway production of Othello as Desdemona.

Other film and TV credits include The Finest Hours, Joachim Trier’s Louder Than Bombs, Beautiful Creatures, The Blacklist, Olive Kiteridge and Manhattan.

Brosnahan is also repped by law firm Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin Dunham.