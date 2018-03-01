We’ve just hit March, and a date change for Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War means the sequel is officially less than two months away. The pic’s release has been moved up a week to April 27, as told in an amusing back-and-forth between Marvel Studios and Robert Downey Jr. today:

On a scale of one to infinity, how excited are you to see #InfinityWar on May 4th? pic.twitter.com/72jYKj2ODG — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018

Marvel typically starts their supehero releases overseas at the end of April ahead of domestic, but now Infinity War becomes a day and date release.

As we all know, Marvel just earned the second-best 4-day opening ever with Black Panther behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens with $242.1M. On a three-day basis, The Avengers back in 2012 opened to $207.4M and that’s MCU’s record stateside opening of all-time. Anthony and Joe Russo direct.

Two years ago, Disney gave exhibitors and trade media a sneak peek of Captain America: Civil War at CinemaCon, and last year they showed off Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. This year CinemaCon runs April 23-26, so previewing Infinity War wouldn’t be out of the question.