Marsha Robertson, a longtime PR and marketing exec who was the first employee of the Dart Group, which evolved into 42West, has died. She was 63.

Robertson worked with many of the entertainment industry’s high-profile filmmakers, actors and companies in a career spanning more than four decades. Born on July 23, 1954, in Menomonee Falls, WI, Robertson began her showbiz career at PR agencies including ICPR and Kramer & Reese. She eventually moved to MGM, where she eventually became VP Publicity.

Robertson worked as a unit publicist on more than 20 films during the 1980s and ’90s, including such blockbusters as Top Gun, Jurassic Park, Beverly Hills Cop II and Back to the Future. She went on to serve as director of media relations at HBO.

In 2004, Robertson joined her longtime friend and colleague Leslee Dart as the first employee of the Dart Group, a start-up public relations firm that evolved into 42West. While at the firm, she teamed with Dart to represent clients including Tom Hanks, Jonathan Demme and Noah Baumbach and managed campaigns for films including The Producers, The Interpreter and The Squid and The Whale.

In 2007, Robertson relocated to Northern California and held positions including account director at San Francisco’s Landis Communications and director of communications for the Walt Disney Family Museum. A few years later, she found her true calling at Futures Without Violence, a leading national nonprofit dedicated to preventing and ending violence against women and children. There she helped create a series of events and workshops and new and critical partnerships for the organization.

With her background in the film industry, Robertson helped advance a movement where women’s stories and voices now permeate every aspect of our culture.

Survivors include Robertson’s husband of 20 years, Jacob Young, and her brother, Jim, and his wife Tammie Robertson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Futures Without Violence in San Francisco.